On Bandipora man’s grievance, LG issues on-spot directions to provide educational assistance to deserving candidates

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government schemes and departments should be accountable for providing all the services needed by citizens without any interruption and hassles.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hearing the grievances of the people and issuing direction for their appropriate redressal during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ live public grievance hearing programme at the civil secretariat here, the LG sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAM portal from the concerned deputy commissioners and senior officials, and directed for prompt redressal of grievances in a transparent and effective manner.

“Grievance disposal mechanism should be constantly upgraded with the help of technology to fulfill aspirations of the people and to resolve issues within a time-frame. We have been realising very satisfactory results and need to work with complete dedication to provide the necessary services to the citizens equitably with ease,” he said.