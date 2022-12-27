On Bandipora man’s grievance, LG issues on-spot directions to provide educational assistance to deserving candidates

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government schemes and departments should be accountable for providing all the services needed by citizens without any interruption and hassles.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hearing the grievances of the people and issuing direction for their appropriate redressal during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ live public grievance hearing programme at the civil secretariat here, the LG sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAM portal from the concerned deputy commissioners and senior officials, and directed for prompt redressal of grievances in a transparent and effective manner.
“Grievance disposal mechanism should be constantly upgraded with the help of technology to fulfill aspirations of the people and to resolve issues within a time-frame. We have been realising very satisfactory results and need to work with complete dedication to provide the necessary services to the citizens equitably with ease,” he said.
The LG instructed all the Administration Secretaries and DCs to ensure that all the online services are functioning efficiently and benefits of the services reach the people.
“We should utilise the potential of e-Governance to provide seamless, quality services anytime anywhere. Senior officials should also ensure timely and quality disposal of complaints and nodal officers to strictly monitor disposal of complaints, especially the quality aspect of the disposal,” he said.
On the grievance of Yawar Mohiuddin of Bandipora pertaining to the sanctioning of education assistance in favour of his son, the LG directed the School and Higher Education Departments to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was deprived of the benefits of education assistance.
Addressing a grievance of Sofyan Ahmad from Doda concerning incomplete school building at village Trankhal of Doda, he directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure remaining work was completed in a time-bound manner.
On the grievance of Bashir Ahmad from Golad, Mendhar, Poonch regarding installation of transformers, the DC Poonch was directed for immediate resolution of the issue.
Secretary, Public Grievances, Rehana Batul informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal were present during the interaction.