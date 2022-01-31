On duty policeman dies of cardiac arrest in Kulgam

Kulgam: A policeman died of cardiac arrest while performing his duties in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. The deceased cop was identified as Bilal Ahmed Mir, a resident of Chandian Pajan village of Devsar area of Kulgam . Mir was a selection grade constable with Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Mir collapsed while he was on duty at DPL Kulgam, "an official said.
He said Mir was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. " The cardiac arrest is said to be the cause of his death, "an official said. He said after conducting the medical-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the relatives for last rites.