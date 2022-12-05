On Sheikh Abdullah’s 117th birth anniversary, 85-year-old Dr Farooq becomes NC President for 4th time

Srinagar: On the 117th birth anniversary of National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, his son and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah was Monday re-elected president of the Jammu and Kashmir’s grand-old party for the fourth time.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party unanimously re-elected Farooq Abdullah as the party president again in a delegate session held at the mausoleum of Sheikh Abdullah at Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal in Srinagar.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah has been re-elected as the party president in today's delegate session at Dargah Hazratbal. Party delegates from the three provinces of Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh unanimously nominated only one name - Dr Farooq Sahab to continue as NC president. NC Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, and Qamar Ali Akhoon attested to his nomination,” the statement said.