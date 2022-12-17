On SIA’s identification, Govt seals hundreds of crores of rupees worth Jamaat properties funding secessionism, terror

Srinagar: The administration barred Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees with restrictions on usage and entry throughout Jammu and Kashmir, State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police said Saturday.

A statement of SIA issued here said that in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara, properties at about a dozen locations worth hundreds of crores of rupees after being notified by District Magistrate Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA had been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

It said that to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, properties belonging and held by banned Jamaat-e-Islami J&K were notified by the concerned District Magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.