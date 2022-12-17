On SIA’s identification, Govt seals hundreds of crores of rupees worth Jamaat properties funding secessionism, terror

Srinagar: The administration barred Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees with restrictions on usage and entry throughout Jammu and Kashmir, State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police said Saturday.
A statement of SIA issued here said that in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara, properties at about a dozen locations worth hundreds of crores of rupees after being notified by District Magistrate Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA had been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.
It said that to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, properties belonging and held by banned Jamaat-e-Islami J&K were notified by the concerned District Magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The statement said that according to the notification, these premises and structures were barred and entry and usage prohibited.
“Besides, ‘red entry’ to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.
During the seizure proceedings it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from these Jamaat-e-Islami properties on rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with Jamaat-e-Islami and are only tenants paying rent to Jamaat-e-Islami are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired,” the SIA statement said.
Providing details, the SIA said that these properties in Baramulla included land measuring 1 kanal and 12 marlas under Survey No 2228/2015/360 min, land measuring 1 kanal under Survey No 2259/405 min, and land measuring 32 kanal and 1 marla under Survey No 408.
It said that in Kupwara, these properties included land measuring 3 marla under Survey No 1074 near Rehmat Alam Public School, a single-storey tin roofed Jamaat-e-Islami office building adjacent to Masjid Quwat-ul-Islam, and 20 business establishments.
The statement said that in Bandipora, these properties included land measuring 13 marla under Khasra No 113 min in village Bandipora.
It said that in Ganderbal, these properties included a single-storey building constructed over land measuring 10 marla under Survey No 2425/1674/1458/315 in village Kangan, a three storey shop constructed over land measuring 1 marla and 7 Sirsai under Survey No 2520/1482/496 min in village Kangan, land measuring 5 kanal and 15 marla under Survey No 954 min and 955 min in village Gadoora, an abandoned double-storey building constructed over land measuring 1 kanal and 6 marla under Survey No 1488 min in village Safapora, Lar, land measuring 18 marla under Survey No 722 min in village Kurhama.
The SIA statement said that properties in districts Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Ganderbal of Jamaat-e-Islami were the third set of properties to be notified in a series of properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K.
“The action will uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring the rule of law and a society without fear,” the statement said.
It said that the SIA had identified 188 Jamaat-e-Islami properties across J&K, which had either been notified or were under the process of being notified for further legal action.
The statement said that these were as a result of investigation of case FIR No 17 of 2019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by the SIA.