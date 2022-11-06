On this day in 1947, Baramulla man changed the course of 1947 Indo-Pak War

Baramulla: Maqbool Sherwani, the man from Baramulla, who changed the course of the 1947 India-Pakistan War, was killed on November 7, 1947, by tribal invaders from the erstwhile North West Frontier Province (NWFP) of Pakistan.

Born in a Baramulla family that owned a small soap factory, Sherwani right since his adolescence was associated with political activities in the region and joined National Conference (NC) in 1939.

A secular to the core, Sherwani used to recite the poems of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Ali Sardar Jafri, Sahir Ludhianvi, and Dinanath Nadim and made the idea of secularism his political and personal ideology.

He would often be heard raising slogans, ‘Sher-e-Kashmir Ka Kya Irshad? Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Ithaad.’ (What does the Lion of Kashmir {Sheikh Abdullah} want? The unity of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs.)