Once a hot bed, Kupwara militancy free now: Lt Gen D P Pandey

Kupwara: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey Monday said that Kupwara once used to be a hot bed of militancy but the scenario has changed and for last few years it is now militancy free and the “most peaceful area of Kashmir valley.”
“People of Kupwara have rejected violence and are living with peace now,” Pandey said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a computer centre and nursing home established by the Army at Kunan village of Kupwara.
Lt Gen Pandey said that a fake narrative was orchestrated in 1991 with regard to Kunan-Poshpora village to defame the Army.
“Few months back a delegation from this village met me and urged me to do something for the development of sports infrastructure and employment for local women. I really feel overwhelmed to come here and fulfill the demands of people today,” GoC said.
The Army General said that it was a collective responsibility for civil society to stop youth from falling prey to “inimical elements and get into wrong hands while treading a wrong path.” He said that the recent spurt in killings was not only a challenge for security forces but civil society should also come forward to prevent these killings.
“Peace is prevailing across Kashmir valley and security forces are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. However, efforts are being made to brainwash teenage boys and convince them to pick up weapons,” Pandey said.
He said that the thinking of people in Kashmir was changing with each passing day. People now allow their daughters to go outside of Kashmir for fulfilment of their dreams which was impossible a decade ago.
Responding to a question, Pandey said that the number of militants has significantly declined over the past few years. He said that security forces were ready to foil any possible infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC).