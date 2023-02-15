Once known as Queen of Wetlands, Hokersar in last throes

Srinagar: Known as Queen of Wetlands for its immense ecological value, Hokersar Wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar is facing threat of extinction due to extreme pollution, encroachments, and siltation.

Hokersar is an important refuge for migratory waterfowls, shorebirds, and trans-Himalayan species in winters.

It also acts as one of the water absorption basins, saving Kashmir from floods.

However, in absence of conservation measures, unabated encroachments, siltation, and pollution have severely affected flora and fauna of the wetland— destroying habitat of migratory birds.

Despite being a Ramsar site, a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, no tangible measure has been taken to restore Hokersar.