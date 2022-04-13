One more PDD dailywager loses life repairing electric line

A source said the officials had instead cut the supply to Deenthu feeder and gave the lineman a green signal. A police official said, they have taken cognizance of the incident and further proceedings are underway. Khan was working in the department for past fifteen years. He left behind, a 3 year old daughter, and an expecting mother.

“ He left home assuring his daughter , he will be back soon, but returned dead. His wife who is into the fourth month of her pregnancy is shell- shocked,” said one of his colleagues.

He described him as a very jolly person who would win friends easily. Khan is not the only one to lose his life performing duty. Hundreds of these daily-wage casual labourers in Kashmir working as lineman have either been electrocuted to death or have been rendered handicapped while repairing the power supply.

In the past decade alone, at least 75 daily wagers have been electrocuted to death.