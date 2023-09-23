‘One Nation, One Election’ committee’s first official meet | Panel to seek suggestions from stakeholders, political parties

New Delhi: The first official meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Committee took place on Saturday under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind during which the members decided to hold discussion and get suggestions from the stakeholders and the political parties.

The first meeting was held at the Jodhpur Hostel here, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, committee member and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

In this highly-anticipated meet-up on Saturday, it was discussed to hold deliberations with the political parties and get their views on the idea of the ‘one nation, one election’.

The source said that the committee members also decided that if any of the political parties wanted to seek an appointment with the committee, they would be allowed to give their suggestions.

The source further said that the committee members also discussed getting the suggestions and views of the stakeholders like the Election Commission of India and other bodies.