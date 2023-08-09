Only 22% schools in J&K have access to functional internet connection

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) in Jammu and Kashmir has miserably failed to equip the educational institutions with the functional internet connections despite the repeated advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

As per the latest figures, only 22 percent of the schools in J&K are equipped with functional internet facility

The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the figures in the ongoing session of Rajya Sabha while replying to the queries of the Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut.

As per the data, only 5.2 percent government schools were equipped with internet facilities in 2019-20 while the number increased to 5.3 percent in 2020-21 and to 22.3 percent in 2021-2022 academic session.

The Minister of Education said the majority of the schools were under the administrative control of respective state governments and Union Territory administration.