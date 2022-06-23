Only Cooperatives can lift smallest section of society: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that only Urban State Cooperative Banks can give loans to the smallest section of society and upliftment of that section and making them participants in the process of development and a stakeholder in the country's economy can be done only by cooperatives. He said that today when ordinary people want loans for small things of everyday life, they look towards Cooperative banks.

This is very important for all- inclusive development and it is the responsibility of both society i.e. Cooperatives and government to empower the people who have not been financially empowered. There can be no better way to do empowerment than through Urban Cooperative banks and Urban Cooperative credit societies.

He said that 10,000 branches, deposits of Rs 5 lakh crore, advances of Rs 3 lakh crore are good figures, but the share of Cooperatives in the banking sector also needs to be introspected upon.

In the banking sector, Urban Cooperative banks account for only 3.25percen in terms of deposits and 2.69 percent in advances. We should not be satisfied with it and should resolve to expand it. The Union Cooperation Minister said that I assure you that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India will treat you equally and you will not be treated like second grade citizens.