ONLY DARKNESS, NO LIGHT | Electricity still a distant dream for 40,000 people of Marwah, Warwan

“The winters here are very harsh with mercury plummeting to sub-zero level. The only surface road that connects us to Kokernag remains cut off for six months due to accumulation of snow. Hence, the absence of electricity makes survival more difficult,” says Ghulam Nabi Koka, a shopkeeper in Aafti village of Warwan.

He said generations had passed without seeing bulbs glowing with electricity.

“We have to rely on solar panels for lighting our homes or use candles or kerosene lamps. The traditional firewood remains the only remedy to warm ourselves and the cold water during chilly winters,” said Abdul Rashid of Mungli village.

He said that majority of the people were unaware about the electric gadgets used for cooking or heating purposes.

In the year 2018, the government gave a glimpse of hope to the villagers when it erected electric poles and connected it with wires but then the project was abandoned midway.

“We were ecstatic after the JKPDCL started erecting poles and laying wires. But after sometime they left the work midway leaving us dejected again,” said Abdul Hamid of Astanpora village of Marwa. An official said that the electrification project was allotted to SHILAKA Company but it could not operate it.