Only e-mails to be treated as authentic; to be acted upon: Home deptt

Jammu: J&K Home department on Wednesday cautioned all the Heads of its departments that only the communications received through e-mails would “be treated as authentic” and would “be acted upon.”

In a reiteration of his earlier circular, the Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra however, clarified that this would not apply to secret or confidential correspondence.

“The instructions for adoption of electronic communication for sending and receiving official communications have been earlier notified vide Circular No.02 of 2020 dated July 29, 2020. However, it has been noticed that the guidelines to be adopted while communicating with the Home department are still not being followed by the departments in letter & spirit,” Kabra said in a mild reprimand to all HoDs of the Home department.

“As such, the guidelines for communicating with Home department are once again reiterated for the implementation by all the departments,” read a circular issued by the Home department.

As per the guidelines, all HoDs of Home department will, henceforth, communicate with it (Home department) “entirely through the medium of e-mail, wherein all scanned copies can be attached.”

“The e-mail addresses given should be used for sending any communication to J&K Home department, as per the subject matter of the communication and only the communications received through these e-mails shall be treated as authentic and will be acted upon. This would, however, not apply to correspondence categorized as ‘Secret’ or ‘Confidential’ or any specific matter that is considered appropriate only for delivery by hand to the Principal Secretary Home,” read the circular, while mentioning e-mail addresses for communication.