Only e-mails to be treated as authentic; to be acted upon: Home deptt

Jammu: J&K Home department on Wednesday cautioned all the Heads of its departments that only the communications received through e-mails would “be treated as authentic” and would “be acted upon.”
In a reiteration of his earlier circular, the Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra however, clarified that this would not apply to secret or confidential correspondence.
“The instructions for adoption of electronic communication for sending and receiving official communications have been earlier notified vide Circular No.02 of 2020 dated July 29, 2020. However, it has been noticed that the guidelines to be adopted while communicating with the Home department are still not being followed by the departments in letter & spirit,” Kabra said in a mild reprimand to all HoDs of the Home department.
“As such, the guidelines for communicating with Home department are once again reiterated for the implementation by all the departments,” read a circular issued by the Home department.
As per the guidelines, all HoDs of Home department will, henceforth, communicate with it (Home department) “entirely through the medium of e-mail, wherein all scanned copies can be attached.”
“The e-mail addresses given should be used for sending any communication to J&K Home department, as per the subject matter of the communication and only the communications received through these e-mails shall be treated as authentic and will be acted upon. This would, however, not apply to correspondence categorized as ‘Secret’ or ‘Confidential’ or any specific matter that is considered appropriate only for delivery by hand to the Principal Secretary Home,” read the circular, while mentioning e-mail addresses for communication.
As per the circular, the communication in case of “Financial matters” should be made on e-mail address of manav.gupta@jk.gov.in. In case of “Internal security matters”, the e-mail address is khalid.majeed.36@jk.gov.in while for “Planning Matters” and for “All other Matters”, the official communication should be addressed to munishsharma.01@jk.gov.in and home-jk@nic.in respectively.
“Further, any communication from Home department to the HoDs (Heads of Departments) of Home department shall be made on official email addresses, which have been collected from respective HoDs,” the circular specified.
For Police Headquarters, the communication will be made on phqjk@jkpolice.gov.in and for the Prisons department, Fire & Emergency and Prosecution departments, the official email addresses will be prison-jk@nic.in ; recp-fnes@jk.gov.in and dg-prosecution@jk.gov.in respectively.
For Police Housing Corporation, Forensic Science Laboratory, Sainik Welfare Department and Defence Labour Procurement, the communication (from Home department) will be made on their official email addresses viz., jk.policehousing@jkpolice.gov.in; dirfsljk@.jkpolice.gov.in; director-11@jk.gov.in and director.dlpd@jk.gov.in.