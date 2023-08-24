Only J&K domiciles eligible for Govt’s land for landless scheme

Jammu: The landless domiciles of J&K, who are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) or Awas plus beneficiaries in specified categories of Rural Development Department's permanent waiting list 2018-19, will get 5 Marlas of state land on lease basis.

The land in respect of these beneficiaries will be granted on lease on payment of a token amount of Rs 100 per Marla as one-time premium and a nominal amount of Re 1 per Marla per annum as ground rent, in relaxation of Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022.

J&K Revenue Department Thursday issued an order in this connection, in compliance with a decision of the Administrative Council-headed by the Lieutenant Governor, taken on June 21, 2023.

The lease will be for a period of 40 years, extendable further for a period of another 40 years, subject to the fulfillment of all codal formalities or norms. However, if a person fails to build a house on allotted land within a period of two years, such lease will be cancelled forthwith.