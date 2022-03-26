Only properties of those who wilfully harbour militants will be attached: Police

Srinagar: The Srinagar Police on Saturday provided clarity on its message for the general public, issued two day earlier, about seizure of properties saying the properties of people “who wilfully harbour militants” will be attached.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, Srinagar Police had issued a message on its official Twitter handle about seizure of properties.

However, Police on Saturday, while further explaining the issue, said that “certain quarters are floating misinformation in this respect,”.

“There has been misinformation, rumours floated by certain quarters regarding information provided by Srinagar Police with respect to initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism,” police said.

“It is clarified that Srinagar Police is well aware of the difference between wilful harbouring of terrorists and one done under duress.”