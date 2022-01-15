OPDs, IPDs to remain open in Kashmir hospitals

He said that both COVID and non-COVID activities at the hospitals across Kashmir will function normally. The hurriedly called presser was scheduled after major confusion prevailed among people over the suspension of OPDs, IPDs in the Kashmir hospitals. The Director responded that there is confusion among the masses that a direction has been issued by the government with regard to the suspension of OPDs and IPDs at the hospitals.

“I want to make it clear that there is no such order from the government; rather, it is confusing due to the minutes of the meetings. But, the fact is we have already approached the higher-ups in this regard and have sought continuous functioning of the OPDs, IPDs and the conduct of surgeries as well,” he said, adding that the facilities would continue to function normally until the 50 per cent beds are occupied at the hospitals.

He further said as the third COVID-19 wave has started, most of the cases would remain in home isolation only as mainly the infected cases are either asymptomatic or mild infectious.