Opportunity to express gratitude, solidarity with brave-hearts: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan (retired) pinned the Armed Forces flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

Paying tributes to the brave-hearts of armed forces and saluting the bravery and selfless service of the defence forces and their families, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The Flag Day is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude and solidarity with brave armed forces personnel.”