Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its unity: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties’ alliance.

He was addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, while explaining Prime Minister Modi’s address, said that the “arrogant” Opposition parties’ alliance has come up with a no-confidence motion to test its own unity.

The Prime Minister said, “The BJP has majority numbers in both the Houses of Parliament so I do not understand the meaning of this no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties’ alliance. But this “arrogant” alliance members are not sure of their unity hence they have brought in this no-confidence motion to test their solidarity and unity.”

Meghwal also said that the alliance’s experiment in the Rajya Sabha on Monday proved that it was devoid of unity.