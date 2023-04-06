Opposition never imagined Article 370 will be history: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the opposition never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day.
Virtually addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders on the party’s 44th Foundation Day, PM Modi said, “The opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 will be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing.”
He said that no one can defeat BJP in the 2024 general elections.
The PM said that people had already started saying that there was no one to defeat the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, “which is true”.
“India’s development journey is inspired by Lord Hanuman’s life and BJP works with the same inspiration,” he said on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Attacking the opposition parties, the PM said: “When Hanuman ji had to face demons, he became equally tough. Similarly, BJP becomes more determined when it comes to corruption, family rule, and law and order.”
He advised the party workers to work on the vision of a developed India on two important milestones – 50 years of BJP and 100 years of the country’s independence in 2047.
The PM said that despite BJP being the world’s largest party, party workers should not fall prey to overconfidence and should not confine themselves to winning elections only, but also win the hearts of the citizens.
He said that the BJP had to be made a party of the future – 21st century.
Referring to the achievements of the Centre, the PM said, “BJP was born from the womb of democracy and is nourished by the nectar of democracy.”
He said that BJP works day and night to strengthen democracy and the constitution.
The PM said that for BJP social justice was not just a political issue but the party follows it in letter and in spirit.
“BJP is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We have always given topmost priority to social justice and empowerment in our hearts and working style. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us,” he said. “BJP lives social justice...follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 crore poor without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice.”
Lashing out at the Congress over its dynastic politics, the PM said, “Today BJP is leading a new political culture in the country and what is the culture of Congress and other parties like it? All these parties are hostages of familyism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism, whereas BJP’s political culture is to take every countryman along.”
“Seeing their corrupt deeds exposed, people with imperial mindset are filled with frustration,” he said. “They cannot digest the work BJP is doing. Today, they have become desperate. But I want to say that these people will keep on conspiring against us but they don’t know that the poor, deprived, dalits, and tribals are protecting the lotus.”
He said that BJP had made the mantra of the nation first their ideal.
“BJP is the party for which the nation has always been paramount. When Jana Sangh was born, we did not have much political experience, nor did we have the means oror the resources, but we had devotion towards the motherland and the power of democracy,” the PM said. “Our dedication is to the country, our dedication is to the crores of people of the country, our dedication is to the constitution of the country. Today BJP is synonymous with development and faith. It is synonymous with new ideas and is playing its role as a main servant in the country’s victory journey.”
He said that from the beginning, BJP has deep faith in the intellect and values of the people of the country.
The PM said that BJP was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism, and law and order challenges.
He also slammed people with a “baadshahi” mindset, alleging they have been insulting the poor, backwards, and deprived since 2014.
The PM also stressed on using technology and training BJP workers in using social media in a better way.