Opposition never imagined Article 370 will be history: PM Modi

Attacking the opposition parties, the PM said: “When Hanuman ji had to face demons, he became equally tough. Similarly, BJP becomes more determined when it comes to corruption, family rule, and law and order.”

He advised the party workers to work on the vision of a developed India on two important milestones – 50 years of BJP and 100 years of the country’s independence in 2047.

The PM said that despite BJP being the world’s largest party, party workers should not fall prey to overconfidence and should not confine themselves to winning elections only, but also win the hearts of the citizens.

He said that the BJP had to be made a party of the future – 21st century.

Referring to the achievements of the Centre, the PM said, “BJP was born from the womb of democracy and is nourished by the nectar of democracy.”

He said that BJP works day and night to strengthen democracy and the constitution.

The PM said that for BJP social justice was not just a political issue but the party follows it in letter and in spirit.

“BJP is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We have always given topmost priority to social justice and empowerment in our hearts and working style. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us,” he said. “BJP lives social justice...follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 crore poor without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice.”