Opposition terms Budget as Pegasus spin, zero-sum

In an Instagram post, he said there is despair all around our country, our youth have no future and once again the Modi government's budget completely ignores this painful reality.

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee said the Centre was lost in "big words" signifying nothing.

"Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing - a Pegasus spin budget (sic)," she tweeted.

The Opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.