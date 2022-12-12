Order! Order! Food Order

Shopian: A five-minutes drive from south Kashmir's Shopian town along the mountainous Mughal Road takes one to the local ‘Circuit House’.

Right on its opposite side is a helipad overlooking the burbling Rambiara stream.

A food truck – Hype Foods with anti-drug graffiti on its side panels remains stationed near the helipad that attracts ardent food lovers visiting the place, particularly during the evenings.

The “food on wheels” is an initiative by Ovais Mushtaq Khan, a lawyer-turned-entrepreneur.