OTTO organises awareness camp on organ donation

Jammu: State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), J&K, in collaboration with the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Friday organised an awareness camp ‘Angdaan Se Jeevandan’ (Deceased Organ Donation Programme) under the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and to mark the ‘National Eye Donation Fortnight’ here at GMC Jammu.

The team of SOTTO J&K and Ophthalmology Department created awareness among the patients and visitors on organ donation including cornea, kidney, and liver.

National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed from August 25 to September 8.

Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma pledged to donate her organs and tissues and appealed to the public to come forward to donate eyes and organs after demise as one person could help eight persons by donating organs.