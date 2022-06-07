Our commitment to rapidly modernise infrastructure; ensure ease of living: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated nine projects of Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by the World Bank. The Lt Governor also unveiled the Upgraded Building Codes for J&K on the occasion. The projects were executed by J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA).

While dedicating new projects to the public, the Lt Governor said, “It is our commitment to rapidly modernise infrastructure and ensure ease of living for the people”.

Many infrastructure projects of JTFRP, which were stalled for years, have been completed. It will pave way for rapid expansion and modernization of far-flung areas, strengthening of rural healthcare and enabling emergency service department for effective response, the Lt Governor said.