Our constant endeavour to ensure affordable healthcare: LG Sinha

During his address at the Lamp Lighting Ceremony of SMVDCoN, the Lt Governor congratulated the students embarking on a new journey, and urged them to improve the quality of life and quality of care with dedication and compassion.

“Nursing staff is the backbone of the healthcare sector. They are well trained to provide different levels of care in preventive, diagnostic and curative health services,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the efforts of the government to transform the health sector in J&K, the Lt Governor said that in the last three years, we have made adequate investment for medical education and training to protect and promote people’s health.

“It is our constant endeavour to ensure affordable healthcare to every citizen. Apart from an unprecedented increase in budgetary allocations to health sector, the government has tried to reduce inequalities in healthcare in rural areas,” the Lt Governor said .

“Our focus is availability, quality and affordability to bridge the health gap of people”, added the Lt Governor.

He observed that the lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony is a perfect tribute to “Florence Nightingale”- the founder of modern nursing and congratulated the management, faculty and staff of College of Nursing on the occasion.