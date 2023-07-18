‘Our culture flourishing, our roots strong’ | LG highlights admin’s endeavour of reviving J&K crafts

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday highlighted the endeavours of the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the revival of old crafts of J&K like Namda and the initiatives taken for the training of the artisans.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 3-day ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’ organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, today, the LG commended the endeavour of Sangeet Natak Akademi and JKAACL for providing a platform to young artists from across the country to showcase their talents.

The festival of music, dance and drama commemorates the 75 years of India's independence.

The LG said that young artists from different states and Union Territories (UTs) were getting an opportunity to fill crores of souls with their performances.

“Music, dance, and theater are not merely art forms but these are the keys that open all the locks of vast existence and tremendous possibilities of life,” he said. “Artists are the real treasure and pride of the country, and the wealth they possess cannot be equated with any material wealth. In different art forms, one can have a glimpse of existence and realise the mystic path of life.”

Sinha acknowledged the immense contribution of the artists in weaving many sects, customs, religions, cultures, languages, and social systems in the garland of unity and spreading its fragrance in every corner of the world.