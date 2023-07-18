‘Our culture flourishing, our roots strong’ | LG highlights admin’s endeavour of reviving J&K crafts

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday highlighted the endeavours of the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the revival of old crafts of J&K like Namda and the initiatives taken for the training of the artisans.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 3-day ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’ organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, today, the LG commended the endeavour of Sangeet Natak Akademi and JKAACL for providing a platform to young artists from across the country to showcase their talents.
The festival of music, dance and drama commemorates the 75 years of India's independence.
The LG said that young artists from different states and Union Territories (UTs) were getting an opportunity to fill crores of souls with their performances.
“Music, dance, and theater are not merely art forms but these are the keys that open all the locks of vast existence and tremendous possibilities of life,” he said. “Artists are the real treasure and pride of the country, and the wealth they possess cannot be equated with any material wealth. In different art forms, one can have a glimpse of existence and realise the mystic path of life.”
Sinha acknowledged the immense contribution of the artists in weaving many sects, customs, religions, cultures, languages, and social systems in the garland of unity and spreading its fragrance in every corner of the world.
“The biggest feature of our culture is its continuity. Many cultures, civilisations of the world have either disappeared or with time weakened. However, despite all the challenges and attacks, Indian culture is not only flourishing but its roots have become stronger,” he said.
The LG shared the constant efforts being made to pass on the rich cultural legacy of India to the younger generation.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’ reflects society's aspirations and motivates the young generation to move forward in the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ with a new vigour, new dreams, determination and commitment to nation building,” he said. “The biggest strength of our culture is unity in diversity. In order to strengthen this diversity, to bring states, cultures, languages, artists, and youth closer to each other, PM Modi had started the mission of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’”
Sinha said that he was proud that different states of the country had come closer, geographical distances had disappeared and people were taking interest in each other's food habits, culture, language, and lifestyle.
“The culture of different parts of the nation together makes a stronger, vibrant and incredible India,” he said.
The LG said that there had to be a fine balance between science and music, only then the consciousness of the society would bloom, only then the nation would be able to progress.
“The mind and consciousness of society both are born out of art. Consciousness is deeply embedded in poetry, music, and different forms of art. No matter how developed a society is, no matter to what extent AI is influencing our lives, it will be incomplete without art,” he said.
Sinha said that the sensibility of the artists was absolutely pure, as pure as the mind of a small child.
“When such artists rise up and start connecting hearts through programme like ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’, then their generosity, their tolerance, their spirit of philanthropy, austerity, sacrifice and spiritual practice contributes in the rapid progress of the nation and no force of the world can stop the prosperity of such society,” he said.
Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sandhya Purecha shared the efforts of the Sangeet Natak Akademi to promote the art and culture of J&K.
She said that the Sangeet Natak Akademi would organise workshops on Bhand-e-Pather across the country.
DIG Sujit Singh; Secretary of JKAACL Bharat Singh Manhas; and Secretary of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Raju Das were also present on the occasion.