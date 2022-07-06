Our endeavour is to make accessibility a right for specially-abled: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today distributed Motorized Tricycles for the specially-abled persons among the beneficiaries here at Raj Bhavan.

In the first phase, the government is distributing 1000 units of Motorized Tricycles and by the end of the current financial year, 3000 additional units will be distributed among eligible beneficiaries.

Reiterating Government’s commitment to serve disadvantaged sections of the society, the Lt Governor said, our endeavour is to make accessibility a right for specially-abled and ensure a barrier-free environment and a friendly access to public facilities and places.

Various schemes launched by the government aim to achieve the vision of building an inclusive society by empowering socially, economically marginalized sections, creation of livelihood and skilling initiatives for youth and adequate support to senior citizens, the Lt Governor added.