‘Our families want us back home safely’

Srinagar: Pankaj Kumar, a non-local labourer, who has been working in Kashmir for the last 20 years, is preparing to leave early for his native place Bihar where his family is worried about his safety and has asked him to come home.

A day after two non-local labourers were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama, many of the non-native workers said that they and their families were worried and want them back home safely.

At Hawal, a four way road stretch which is also called ‘Bihari Chowk’, non-local workers huddled together in groups were seen discussing the situation obtaining in Kashmir in the aftermath of civilian killings.

While some have decided to leave Kashmir immediately, many others want to finish their work before they leave.

“I have been selling golgappas here for the past two decades but never have I seen this fear among non-local workers,” Kumar who hails from Darbhanga district of Bihar, said.