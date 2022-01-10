Our firm resolve to remove developmental imbalances: LG Sinha

Emphasising the need to maintain transparency and accountability in the development process, the Lt Governor said that the efficient technological tools like BEAMS-EMPOWERMENT are helping in monitoring of projects and expenditure for smooth coordination so that projects are not held up due to inordinate delays.

DDCs are now regularly monitoring ongoing projects in districts and evaluating for timely implementation of all important programmes. The Government services are also being connected with a feedback system to bring fundamental changes in the public service delivery mechanism, added the Lt Governor.

During the interactive meeting, the DDC Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons welcomed the Lt Governor’s initiative to interact with the DDCs and listen to their issues and concerns.

They apprised the Lt Governor about District-specific issues pertaining to tourism development; employment generation; augmenting power and water supply; saturation of public welfare schemes; upgradation of health & education infrastructure; strengthening road connectivity; creating more banking facilities in rural and far-flung areas; capacity building and exposure visits of DDC members, besides putting special focus on snowbound and far-flung areas.

DDC Chairpersons also submitted a 10-point memorandum to the Lt Governor regarding various administrative and other concerning issues.