Our mission should be to wipe every tear from every eye: LG

Srinagar: Calling upon students, teachers, and professionals to rediscover their passion and contribute in nation building with complete dedication, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said “our mission should be to wipe every tear from every eye”.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a motivational event ‘A Life of Happiness’ organised by the Inner Space Centre at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “Every person is unique. He or she just needs to recognise it. Our every step in this journey should be dedicated to the service of others. It should be our mission to wipe every tear from every eye and eradicate inequality. The dignity of life, pride, and prayers can be meaningful only when we can wipe someone's tears and show him the right path.”

Congratulating the Inner Space Centre and welcoming the international motivational speaker Sister Shivani to J&K, he said, “In today's world, stress has become a social issue and many times people are overwhelmed by the situation leading to anxiety. The people, however, can be tremendously happy if they create a fine balance between external and inner journey.”

Sinha said that if the stress was real, so was happiness.