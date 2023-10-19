Our mission should be to wipe every tear from every eye: LG

Srinagar: Calling upon students, teachers, and professionals to rediscover their passion and contribute in nation building with complete dedication, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said “our mission should be to wipe every tear from every eye”.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a motivational event ‘A Life of Happiness’ organised by the Inner Space Centre at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “Every person is unique. He or she just needs to recognise it. Our every step in this journey should be dedicated to the service of others. It should be our mission to wipe every tear from every eye and eradicate inequality. The dignity of life, pride, and prayers can be meaningful only when we can wipe someone's tears and show him the right path.”
Congratulating the Inner Space Centre and welcoming the international motivational speaker Sister Shivani to J&K, he said, “In today's world, stress has become a social issue and many times people are overwhelmed by the situation leading to anxiety. The people, however, can be tremendously happy if they create a fine balance between external and inner journey.”
Sinha said that if the stress was real, so was happiness.
“We get so entangled in peripheral things of life that we forget to live and enjoy the ultimate bliss life is offering us. We must look at life in its entirety. We must look within and recognize our potential and importance of this beautiful life that is full of possibilities,” he said.
The LG said that India’s ancient philosophy had always guided people to know themselves, develop their individuality, focus on creativity, and follow their passion.
“Many times, when someone is very upset or stressed, the sound of music playing somewhere in the distance creates a new, yet momentary excitement. That one moment can turn into 365 days and 24x7 happiness. When people follow their creativity and passion, they are in charge of their life instead of others,” he said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan; senior officials of civil and Police administration; members of Inner Space Centre and Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya were also present on the occasion.