Our next big growth story is rural Jammu and Kashmir: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday unveiled Rs. 34,829 crore Potential Linked Credit Plan of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for J&K UT which focuses on meeting the aspirations of rural population, bridging gaps in rural infrastructure and strengthening the co-operative credit systems to transform the agricultural economy.

The credit plan was announced at the 'UT Credit and Development Seminar' organised by NABARD in Jammu for presenting the ‘UT Focus Paper 2022-23' for J&K, covering physical and financial potential under Agriculture and Allied activities and other priority sectors including the off-farm sector activities in the UT.