Our resolve is to leave imprint of J&K on 21st century: LG

White Knight Corps is the most dynamic operational Corps of the Indian Army. Since its raising in 1972, it has lived up to its motto of 'Making the First Move and Striking in All Directions', the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor said that over the years, White Knight Corps has proved its mettle not only in combat, thwarting evil designs of adversaries, restoring normalcy and counter-terrorist operations in J&K but also made invaluable contribution in development of the region.

Making 21st Century, J&K's century is our resolve and nothing can hinder our progress. Our armed forces are working with one single aim, with one single intention to make J&K excel in every sphere of development, the Lt Governor added.

Expressing his gratitude, the Lt Governor lauded the unparalleled courage and valour of security forces and termed them as the living faces of sacrifice and bravery.