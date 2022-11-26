Our youth-centric constitution helping youngsters excel: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the laws were being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the judiciary was taking many steps to ensure timely justice.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that participating in the Constitution Day celebrations and addressing the gathering in the Supreme Court, the PM while conveying his greetings for Constitution Day recalled that on this day in 1949, independent India laid the foundation of a new future for itself.
He noted the importance of the Constitution Day in the year of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ and paid tributes to B R Ambedkar and all the members of the constituent assembly.
Modi highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the legislature, judiciary, and executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian constitution, and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.
Remembering the dark day in the history of India when the country was celebrating the momentous occasion of Constitution Day, he said, “On November 26, India faced the biggest terrorist attack in its history by the enemies of humanity.”
The PM paid his tributes to the ones who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks.
He reminded that, in the current global scenario, the world is looking at India amidst its growing economy and international image, with hope.
Modi said that defying all the initial apprehension about its stability, India was moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity.
He credited the constitution for this success.
The PM referred to the first three words of the Preamble, ‘We the People’, and said, ‘We the people’ is a call, trust, and an oath.
“This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India that has been the mother of democracy in the world,” he said. “In the modern time, the constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation.”
Modi expressed happiness that as the mother of democracy, the country was strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies were empowering the poor and women of the country.
Referring to his emphasis on duties in his Independence Day speech, he said that it was the manifestation of the spirit of the constitution.
Terming the Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’, the PM emphasised that in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ when the nation was completing 75 years of independence, and as it embarks on the journey for the next 25 years of development, the mantra of duty towards the nation was first and foremost.
“The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country. Be it people or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority,” he said.
Modi said that by following one’s ‘kartavya path’ the country could attain new heights of development.
He said that in a week’s time, India was going to attain the G20 Presidency, and stressed the need to promote the prestige and reputation of India in the world as a team.
“It is our collective responsibility,” the PM said. “The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened.”
Underling the youth-centric spirit, he said that the constitution was known for its openness, being futuristic, and its modern vision.
Modi acknowledged the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India’s growth story.
Stressing the need to increase awareness about the constitution of India among the youth for a better understanding of topics like equality and empowerment, he recalled the time when the constitution was drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country.
“What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics,” the PM said.
He said that this would increase their interest in the constitution.
Modi gave the example when India had 15 women members in the Constituent Assembly and highlighted women like Dakshayani Velayudhan among them who came out of an underprivileged society to reach there.
He lamented that the contributions of women like Dakshaini Velayudhan was rarely discussed, and informed that she made important interventions on many subjects related to Dalits and labourers.
The PM gave examples of Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, and other women members who also made significant contributions to issues related to women.
“When our youth will get to know these facts, they will find the answers to their questions,” Modi said. “It will build loyalty towards the constitution which will strengthen our democracy, our constitution, and the future of the country.”
“In the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, this is the need of the country. I hope this Constitution Day will give more energy to our resolutions in this direction,” he said.
The PM also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project during the programme, which includes Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Court and S3WaaS websites.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Justices of Supreme Court of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Baghel, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and President of Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh were also present on the occasion.