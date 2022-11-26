Our youth-centric constitution helping youngsters excel: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the laws were being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the judiciary was taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that participating in the Constitution Day celebrations and addressing the gathering in the Supreme Court, the PM while conveying his greetings for Constitution Day recalled that on this day in 1949, independent India laid the foundation of a new future for itself.

He noted the importance of the Constitution Day in the year of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ and paid tributes to B R Ambedkar and all the members of the constituent assembly.

Modi highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the legislature, judiciary, and executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian constitution, and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.