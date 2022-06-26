Our youth deserve dignified life, bright future: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that unlike traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party did not believe in the politics of deceit and lies.
“We have an unambiguous policy and a clear agenda, and we are working for the sustained peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Bukhari was speaking in his party's maiden, yet well-attended public rally at the Palhallan area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning.
Bukhari, while addressing the people, said, “I am pleased to see such a large public gathering in this area that has been always exploited by the traditional political parties and their leaders for their vested interests. This huge public meeting indicates an optimistic change of mood of the people of Palhallan. Since the Apni Party stands for sustained peace, prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir, your presence shows that you support our policy and agenda.”
Earlier he got a rousing reception from the people of Palhallan in the rally, which was organized by the party’s youth leader Javaid Iqbal and his supporters, an official statement issued by Apni Party mentioned.
The young party workers wearing the same colour outfit greeted the visiting leader with traditional music and drum beats. They were raising slogans hailing Apni Party’s visiting leaders at the venue.
Bukhari added, “I know that the Palhallan is the least developed area in the whole area of Pattan. Sadly, you have allowed the politicians with their vested interests to exploit your sentiments over the years. These so-called leaders have created empires for themselves during the past more than seventy years. They ensured jobs for the kith and kin in government departments and private sector Banks. Their children study in the West and Europe, while they make you cannon fodder for their political and monetary gains.”
“It pains me to see that more than two hundred youngsters from this area are presently behind the bars. Do our young people deserve this? Our kids are not for graveyards and jails only while the kids of these so-called leaders there hold public offices and rule the masses. It is your responsibility to understand their deceitful politics, and not allow their further exploitation. The time has come to change the scenario for the better. Our young boys should be out of jails so that they would play a vital role in the process of prosperity and development of Palhallan,” Bukhari said.
“Pertinently, a dominant majority of the people in Palhallan have been victims of violence and bloodshed over the years. People here have seen death, and destruction over the past more than thirty years. The Apni Party is the first mainstream party to outreach to the people here and organize such a huge public meeting,” Apni Party president said.
While talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, Bukhari said, “Nobody is happy about what was done on August 5, in 2019. But, let me tell you that we can have all our rights back only from New Delhi, not from the US. Only the creators of the problem are able to resolve it. The Apni party will not leave any stone unturned to safeguard the rights of the J&K people. However, we do not want people to die for what can be achieved through peaceful and political means.”
“Therefore, I request you not to fall prey to the deceitful politics of the traditional political parties again. They want death and destruction to be continued for their political and personal gains,” he said.
Prominent Apni Party leaders, who were present at the rally included senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir, district president Baramulla and former legislator Shoaib Lone, Youth leader and former MLA Yawar Mir, party coordinator North Kashmir Fazal Mehmood Beigh, provincial secretary Altaf Malik, party's provincial convener Legal Cell Kashmir Advocate Sajad Ibrahim Wani, former President Municipal Council Baramulla Umar Kakroo, Intikhab Ahmad, Khursheed Khan, Dilshad Ahmad, Ghulam Rasool Dar, Abdul Rashid Sopori, Irfan Khan, Basharat Ahmad besides others.