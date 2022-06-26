Our youth deserve dignified life, bright future: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that unlike traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party did not believe in the politics of deceit and lies.

“We have an unambiguous policy and a clear agenda, and we are working for the sustained peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari was speaking in his party's maiden, yet well-attended public rally at the Palhallan area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning.