Outlook Traveller Awards 2022 | J&K bags award for promoting offbeat destinations, adventure tourism

New Delhi: J&K Tourism Wednesday bagged an award for the promotion of offbeat destinations at the national level at the Outlook Traveller Awards 2022. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the award was presented by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kisan Reddy to Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez at a glittering function here this evening.

The award was given to the Tourism Department for promoting Gurez in the category of offbeat tourism destinations.

J&K Tourism also bagged the award for adventure tourism at Gulmarg.

Speaking on the occasion, the union tourism minister said that it was satisfying to note that tourism in J&K had seen a turnaround in the last two years and the tourist arrivals this year had crossed a record number.

He said that under the new film policy, the shooting of films in J&K had been revived and was being incentivised.

Complimenting the organisers for holding the award ceremony, Reddy said that this would certainly encourage the best practices in the tourism sector.

He also complimented the states and union territories that bagged the awards saying it would go a long way in encouraging and promoting tourism in the country.