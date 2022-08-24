Outlook Traveller Awards 2022 | J&K bags award for promoting offbeat destinations, adventure tourism

New Delhi: J&K Tourism Wednesday bagged an award for the promotion of offbeat destinations at the national level at the Outlook Traveller Awards 2022. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the award was presented by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kisan Reddy to Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez at a glittering function here this evening.
The award was given to the Tourism Department for promoting Gurez in the category of offbeat tourism destinations.
J&K Tourism also bagged the award for adventure tourism at Gulmarg.
Speaking on the occasion, the union tourism minister said that it was satisfying to note that tourism in J&K had seen a turnaround in the last two years and the tourist arrivals this year had crossed a record number.
He said that under the new film policy, the shooting of films in J&K had been revived and was being incentivised.
Complimenting the organisers for holding the award ceremony, Reddy said that this would certainly encourage the best practices in the tourism sector.
He also complimented the states and union territories that bagged the awards saying it would go a long way in encouraging and promoting tourism in the country.
The union minister said that an environment of tourist activities was prevailing in the country and the Centre was taking steps to further strengthen the sector.
He said that the government was contemplating bringing the National Tourism Policy to the next budget session.
Earlier, participating in various panel discussions, Hafeez dwelt in detail about the measures taken by the J&K administration in broadening the canvas of tourist destinations and attractions across J&K.
He said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Tourism Department and stakeholders this year, J&K saw record tourist arrivals in many decades.
Director Tourism, Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo was also present on the occasion.
Various state tourism boards and departments, international tourism boards, corporates, hospitality, and aviation industries besides travel trade representatives from across the country were in attendance at today’s award ceremony.
The Outlook Traveller Awards are the benchmark of quality in the travel and tourism industry for the last two decades and felicitate the best of the best each year.
The awards take a 360 degrees view of the tourism sector and the way it has been growing.
The award jury was headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, Government of India, Meenakshi Sharma, and its other members included Founder Planet Abled Neha Arora, CEO Global Himalayan Expedition Jaideep Bansal, Founder Aquaterra Adventures Vaibhav Kala, Indian food critic Pushpesh Pant Editor, Outlook magazine Chinki Sinha.
The Outlook Traveller Awards over the years have attracted everyone associated with the travel and tourism industry.
These have included tour operators, influencers, writers, designers, artists, travel tech disruptors, socially prominent people, hoteliers, foreign and state tourism boards, ambassadors, and government officials.