Over 1 lakh trees worth Rs 13.76 crore axed for Srinagar Ring Road: NHAI

Jammu: More than 1.10 lakh private trees of Apple, Chinar, Walnut, Mullberry among other species valued at Rs 13.76 crore have been chopped down by the NHAI to lay down the Srinagar Ring Road, an RTI reply has revealed.

The response received by RTI activist Raman Sharma from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on his queries said over 1,200 more private trees which form the lush green cover of the Valley will be chopped down in the coming days to build the new tarmac around Srinagar.

The NHAI did not give any estimate of the cost that will be incurred on planting trees along the ring road and said the project is under construction.

It further said no plantation has been done till date and that it shall be carried out at later stage.