Over 16,000 tourists visit Kaman Post in two-and-a-half months

Baramulla: In a positive development, Kaman Post, Uri has seen a significant increase in footfall, with over 16,000 visitors, including tourists from different states of the country in the past two-and-a-half months.
The opening of Kaman Post for civilians has paved the way for border tourism, providing every citizen of the country an opportunity to witness this historic site.
According to the official data, an average of over 100 people visit Kaman Post, Uri daily, and the numbers have been steadily rising over the past few months.
In May, 4664 visitors, including tourists from outside J&K, visited the Kaman Post.
The figures climbed to 5480 visitors in June and an impressive 6570 visitors visited the last post of the country during the first half of July.
"The increasing number of visitors each month is encouraging. The Army is committed to ensuring the comfort and convenience of local visitors as well as tourists from outside J&K who come to visit Kaman Post," an Army officer told Greater Kashmir.
To facilitate the visitors, the Army has set up a Kaman Post Visitors' Reception Centre at Uri Brigade Gate-I. Here, the visitors are required to submit their Aadhaar card at the reception, and in the case of group visits, only one member needs to provide identification.
"These measures ensure a smooth and secure experience for all tourists," the Army officer said.
Recognising the growing popularity of Kaman Post, Uri, the Army has planned to set up renovated convenience points for the tourists besides snacks and other eatables.
This move aims to enhance the overall visitor experience and make the tour more enjoyable.
Both local visitors and tourists from outside J&K praised the efforts of the Army to ensure a memorable visit to Kaman Post, Uri.
Sharing his experience, Prasad Panse, a tourist from Pune, said that visiting Kaman Post was really great and convenient.
"I visited Kaman Post during the last week of June. Ours was a group of 12 people but we did not face any problem at all. Visiting Kaman Post was really great and convenient," Panse told Greater Kashmir. “The local guides were friendly and showed us houses in PoK visible from this side of the border. There was no restrictions or inconveniences at all.”
He said that they had to make entry at two points following which they were allowed to move towards Kaman Post.
"We were allowed to carry our mobile phones and photography was also allowed,” Panse said.
The opening of Kaman Post to the public not only brings joy to visitors but also promotes border tourism, allowing people to explore untapped destinations in Kashmir.
The Army's decision to make Kaman Post accessible was made possible by the successful ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2020.
This move has brought renewed hope and optimism to residents residing in Uri and other border areas like Keran, Teetwal, Machill, and Gurez.
After years of being off-limits, the historic Kaman Post now stands as a testament to peace and a potential tourist destination.
"Visitors can now experience the rich heritage and breathtaking views that were once restricted," the officer said.
With the increasing number of tourists flocking to Kaman Post Uri, it is evident that the decision to declare it as a tourist destination has been well received.
As Kaman Post continues to attract visitors, border tourism is likely to flourish in these areas.