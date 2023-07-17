Over 16,000 tourists visit Kaman Post in two-and-a-half months

Baramulla: In a positive development, Kaman Post, Uri has seen a significant increase in footfall, with over 16,000 visitors, including tourists from different states of the country in the past two-and-a-half months.

The opening of Kaman Post for civilians has paved the way for border tourism, providing every citizen of the country an opportunity to witness this historic site.

According to the official data, an average of over 100 people visit Kaman Post, Uri daily, and the numbers have been steadily rising over the past few months.

In May, 4664 visitors, including tourists from outside J&K, visited the Kaman Post.

The figures climbed to 5480 visitors in June and an impressive 6570 visitors visited the last post of the country during the first half of July.

"The increasing number of visitors each month is encouraging. The Army is committed to ensuring the comfort and convenience of local visitors as well as tourists from outside J&K who come to visit Kaman Post," an Army officer told Greater Kashmir.