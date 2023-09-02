Over 19 lakh eligible electorate for 2023 Urban Local Bodies polls in J&K

Jammu: Over 19 lakh voters will participate in the election process for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 2023 in J&K, registering an increase of over two lakh voters following revision of electoral rolls.

Though the final electoral rolls, which were published on August 29, are yet to be put in public domain as in some places, the compilation of (final electoral) rolls and computation is under process yet preliminary figures hint at an increase of 2.17 lakh electors.

“There may be a chance of slight variation in the figures yet the number of new electors across J&K is above 2 lakhs. Final revised electoral rolls may be out in public domain by Monday,” sources revealed.

Similarly, in case of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), there is an increase of 65493 and 82936 voters respectively following revision of rolls.

As per official sources, for 2023 Municipal polls, there will be 19,14,383 electors, against 16,97,291 voters in 2018, across J&K, thus registering an increase of 2,17,092 voters.