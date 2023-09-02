Over 19 lakh eligible electorate for 2023 Urban Local Bodies polls in J&K

Jammu: Over 19 lakh voters will participate in the election process for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 2023 in J&K, registering an increase of over two lakh voters following revision of electoral rolls.
Though the final electoral rolls, which were published on August 29, are yet to be put in public domain as in some places, the compilation of (final electoral) rolls and computation is under process yet preliminary figures hint at an increase of 2.17 lakh electors.
“There may be a chance of slight variation in the figures yet the number of new electors across J&K is above 2 lakhs. Final revised electoral rolls may be out in public domain by Monday,” sources revealed.
Similarly, in case of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), there is an increase of 65493 and 82936 voters respectively following revision of rolls.
As per official sources, for 2023 Municipal polls, there will be 19,14,383 electors, against 16,97,291 voters in 2018, across J&K, thus registering an increase of 2,17,092 voters.
In case of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), there are a total 7,46,711 eligible voters for 2023 polls and they comprise 3,75, 784 males and 3,70, 927 females. In 2018, there were 6,63,775 electors, who voted in SMC (74 wards) elections.
In case of JMC, the number of electors will be 4,65,794, comprising 2,38,004 males and 2,27,290 females in 2023 elections against 4,42,180 total voters in 2018 polls in its 75 wards.
The number of voters across Kashmir in 2023 elections will be 11,68,001, comprising 5,85,169 females and 5,82,832 male electors.
The final figures related to Jammu division were still being compiled and computed and the process was likely to be completed by Sunday.
As the term of all ULBs in the UT is about to end between October-November, it is being anticipated that the election schedule may be announced by September end or the October beginning, if the security assessments during that period too remain favourable.
As far as Jammu district is concerned, it has recorded an increase of 71,979 electors. There will be 514159 voters in the 2023 polls against 442180 voters in 2018 polls.
The number of voters eligible to elect Municipal Committees (MCs) in Jammu district will be 48365 in 2023 polls and they will include 24878 males and 23487 females.
Out of seven Municipal Committees of Jammu district, Akhnoor MC will have 8284 electors, comprising 4113 males and 4171 females; Arnia MC will have 7481 voters, including 4025 males and 3456 females and Bishnah MC has registered 8330 voters, comprising 4409 males and 3921 females.
Similarly, Gho Manhasan MC will have 3472 total electors, including 1784 males and 1688 females; Jourian MC has registered 3240 voters, comprising 1628 males and 1612 females; Khour MC will have 5697 voters, including 2877 males and 2820 females and R S Pura MC will have 11861 total electors, comprising 6042 males and 5819 female voters.