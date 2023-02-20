Over 2-dozen structures damaged in Kangan landslide

Ganderbal: At least two dozen structures including residential houses, shops, and cow sheds were completely damaged after a massive landslide hit Rezan village of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

Locals said that the landslide occurred at around 7 pm on Sunday, causing massive damage to the public property.

They said that the incident created panic and chaos in the area.

However, there was no loss of life.

Soon after the incident, locals, Police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation during which several families were evacuated and shifted from the landslide-hit area.