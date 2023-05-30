Over 20 die in last 10 days; 1200 in 5 years

Jammu: It is staggering and unfortunate as well.

Over twenty persons have lost their lives in a span of just ten days in accidents – a recurrent feature on and along Srinagar Jammu National Highway which has already devoured over 1200 people in the last five years.

The figures encompass the death toll in the tragedy, which struck the Katra-bound bus near Jhajjarkotli, this morning.

Taking into account statistics of the last ten days with particular focus on five districts of Jammu region viz., Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu, 21 people died in three major accidents on and along Srinagar Jammu National Highway.