Over 250 youth brought back to mainstream: Lt Gen Pandey

“I had come up with a philosophy of breaking the cycle of violence in Kashmir in which on one side we kept on neutralizing terrorists or making them to surrender and on the second side we wanted to reduce the number of youth picking up arms. And I think we have done well at both the levels,” he said. “Most importantly change has happened over the last one year in Kashmir as J&K police are now getting more human intelligence about militants,” he added.

GOC 15 Corps said, “The transaction has taken place today and now J&K police, instead of tech (technical) input, are getting so much human intelligence. They are getting it as people don’t want terrorists to come out and stay in their houses. They do not want to be openly called as terrorist supporters.” “There are places even, where the supporters of the terrorist are being isolated. There is a change which is happening,” he added.