Over 300 docs, paramedics test positive in Jammu district

“Over 300 doctors and paramedical staff members of the health department were found infected with the virus,” said a senior official.

“We are deploying doctors and other medical staff in shifts. After seven days of isolation and medical care, the doctors and other members of the staff are joining duties. After they resume, others infected with the virus proceed on leave for seven days,” he added.

“Somehow, we are managing the sampling which is undergoing in an aggressive manner across Jammu district. We have also deployed six teams for thermal screening of the people at the venue of the main Republic Day function,” the official said.