Over 300 docs, paramedics test positive in Jammu district

Jammu: Over 300 doctors and the members of paramedical staff of Health Department, who comprised the COVID-19 sampling teams in different locations in Jammu district, have contracted infection.
Officials said that even as the sampling had been intensified with the deployment of over 53 teams by the Health and Medical Education Department across the district, many of the team members who were involved in collecting samples of the suspected COVID patients from different places, also tested positive.
“Over 300 doctors and paramedical staff members of the health department were found infected with the virus,” said a senior official.
“We are deploying doctors and other medical staff in shifts. After seven days of isolation and medical care, the doctors and other members of the staff are joining duties. After they resume, others infected with the virus proceed on leave for seven days,” he added.
“Somehow, we are managing the sampling which is undergoing in an aggressive manner across Jammu district. We have also deployed six teams for thermal screening of the people at the venue of the main Republic Day function,” the official said.
These teams will remain deployed there till January 29. Besides, the official said, “We have deployed 19 teams at Jammu Airport and 24 teams at Railway Station to sample people on their arrival.” “Around 100-150 samples are collected from Jammu airport and 800 from Jammu railway station as a routine exercise,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jammu J P Singh, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, expressed concern over, what he said, “casual approach of the people towards the deadly virus.”
“Despite instructions, they were not reporting to the Chest Disease Hospital at Bakshi Nagar and DRDO Jammu for triage-test,” he said.
“The people with severe illness (comorbidity) and aged having symptoms of COVID19 should come to CD Hospital Bakshi Nagar and DRDO Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar for their medical check-up instead of getting treatment in home isolation,” he said.
He said that the aged and people with comorbidity should approach these hospitals soon after they developed symptoms or they contracted infection so that timely medical care could be provided to them. Another official informed that around 109 infected people were admitted to MCH, DRDO Jammu and GMC Jammu’s COVID care ward. “We have a capacity to admit around 817 infected people in these hospitals and accordingly, the capacity would be increased,” the official said asserting that the majority of the infected people were in home isolation unlike last year.
Pertinently, Jammu district has around 59 micro-containment zones while 15 locations were de-notified after the recovery of the infected people.