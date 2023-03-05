Over 30,000 vacant Govt posts filled in 3 years; 20,000 more to be filled soon: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday stated that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, in the last three years, more than 30,000 vacant government posts were filled and soon the process to fill 20,000 vacant posts in administration would start.

He was addressing the Youth Festival today at BSF Camp, Paloura, Jammu and felicitated the beneficiaries of Mission Youth's schemes, athletes and new recruits of Agniveer & Jammu Kashmir Police.

LG Sinha said that the UT administration was moving ahead in a planned manner and in consultation with stakeholders to provide all the support to J&K youth to realize their dreams.

He said that the youth were converting the opportunities into infinite possibilities to fulfill the vision of a strong and Atmanirbhar J&K.