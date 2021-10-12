Over 400 govt accommodations yet to be vacated in Jammu

Jammu: Over 400 government accommodations of the Estates department are yet to be vacated by the employees in Jammu even as another reminder has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
In a fresh reminder, GAD has given a period of ten days to the government employees to vacate the Estate department’s accommodations if they have not vacated so far.
The Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, Malik Suhail, in this connection has sought the attention of Principal Secretary, Estates department, towards his O.M No EST/ALLT/58/2021-04-Estates dated September 22, 2021 regarding cancellation of residential accommodation at Jammu, Srinagar. He requested him (Principal Secretary Estates) to issue necessary instructions to “all the concerned employees for vacating residential accommodation cancelled in terms of government order No 113-Estt of 2021 dated June 29, 2021, within a period of ten days, if the same has already not been vacated by any such employee.”
The allotments of 2198 government flats and quarters i.e., 1737 in Jammu and 461 in Srinagar to the move employees were cancelled by the Estates department in an order issued on June 29, 2021.
The employees were asked to vacate them within 21 days from the date of issuance of the cancellation order. However, the time was further extended by a period of 30 days with effect from July 20, 2021 following representations by the government employees.
Though many employees have vacated their accommodations in Jammu yet over 400 are still to be vacated by the gazetted officials and employees, despite cancellation of their allotments, a senior official in Estates Department said.