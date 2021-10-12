Over 400 govt accommodations yet to be vacated in Jammu

Jammu: Over 400 government accommodations of the Estates department are yet to be vacated by the employees in Jammu even as another reminder has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

In a fresh reminder, GAD has given a period of ten days to the government employees to vacate the Estate department’s accommodations if they have not vacated so far.

The Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, Malik Suhail, in this connection has sought the attention of Principal Secretary, Estates department, towards his O.M No EST/ALLT/58/2021-04-Estates dated September 22, 2021 regarding cancellation of residential accommodation at Jammu, Srinagar. He requested him (Principal Secretary Estates) to issue necessary instructions to “all the concerned employees for vacating residential accommodation cancelled in terms of government order No 113-Estt of 2021 dated June 29, 2021, within a period of ten days, if the same has already not been vacated by any such employee.”