Over 4900 yatris leave Jammu for Kashmir

Ramban/Jammu: In view of inclement weather, Pahalgam route Amarnath Yatra was halted and accommodated at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote in Ramban district on Wednesday.

Officials said due to heavy rains and closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, Yatra for both the scheduled routes i.e., Pahalgam and Baltal, was halted and pilgrims were accommodated at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote this morning.

They said that after slight improvement in weather and clearance of landslides, Baltal route Amarnath Yatra was allowed towards Kashmir in the afternoon. “Pahalgam bound Yatra was accommodated at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote for night stay. They will be allowed to proceed on Thursday morning,” SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Musssarat Islam said all the arrangements were available for Amarnath pilgrims at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.

Earlier, over 4900 pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps from Jammu during early morning hours under tight security arrangements.

“Of over 4900 Amarnath pilgrims, 2566 left for Pahalgam route in 107 vehicles and 2354 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp in 81 vehicles,” the official sources said.

Even as the Jammu region witnessed heavy rains, the officials said that the booking for Amarnath yatris continued today at Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

“We are prepared to continue the yatra. There is no instruction to suspend the yatra. So far, we have booked over 60 Road Transport Buses for Pahalgam and 19 RTC buses for Baltal base camp. The booking is still on,” an official from the Jammu base camp said.