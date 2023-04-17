Over 600 persons performing Itikaf at Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya

Bandipora: The joint Itikaf being performed by over 600 men at the Islamic seminary Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya in north Kashmir's Bandipora district has brought joy to many locals who are assisting in the event and dedicating themselves to it.

Over the years, the seminary in Bandipora has been a popular destination for people from both within the country and abroad.

The event brings locals from different areas and sometimes, even outsiders, together to perform this significant religious event for “spiritual fulfillment”.

Scores of helpers also called Khadims come together to extend a helping hand in meal preparations and to serve it to the Itikafis.

Itikaf is performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan when people seclude themselves in Masjids or homes to perform supplications and other religious practices.

People familiar with the Islamic seminary say that following the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, there was a renewed excitement for the joint Itikaf being performed at the seminary.