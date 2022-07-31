Over 700 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: Over 700 Amarnath yatris left Jammu on Sunday for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, officials said. A total of 715 yatris in the 31st batch left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 26 vehicles amid heavy paramilitary CRPF security Sunday morning, the officials said.

They said 384 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 14 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 12 vehicles carrying 331 yatris for Pahalgam.