Over 700 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: Over 700 Amarnath yatris left Jammu on Sunday for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, officials said. A total of 715 yatris in the 31st batch left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 26 vehicles amid heavy paramilitary CRPF security Sunday morning, the officials said.
They said 384 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 14 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 12 vehicles carrying 331 yatris for Pahalgam.
With this, a total of 142,665 yatris have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir since June 29, the day the first batch of yatris was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
The number of yatris visiting the 3880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir has drastically fallen in the past three days mostly due to bad weather conditions, they said adding that Sunday's was the smallest batch of yatris in the last week.
While 3862 yatris left for Amarnath from Jammu on Monday, on Tuesday 2189 yatris, Wednesday 1147, Thursday 1602, Friday 835, and Saturday 573 left for the cave shrine from here.
A total of 36 people, mostly yatris, have died during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, excluding the 15 yatris, who died in the flash floods at the Amarnath cave shrine on July 1.