Overcrowded NTPHC in Baramulla's old hospital building raises concerns

Baramulla: The New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) facility located in the old hospital building in Baramulla town has been grappling with an overwhelming influx of patients.

With just a doctor and paramedics on staff, patients often face agonisingly long waiting times for their health examinations, raising concerns among the local population.

According to hospital records, an average of 150-160 patients seek medical attention at the NTPHC facility every day.

However, the limited staff strength has resulted in hardships for patients seeking care.

"I have been here for an hour, waiting for my turn. There's only one doctor available, and around 50 patients are waiting," said Fayaz Ahmad, a patient at the facility on Tuesday.

The old hospital building, centrally located in Baramulla town, lost its primary utility when the main hospital was relocated to Kantbagh, subsequently becoming associated with Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.