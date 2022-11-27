Overloaded Kashmir hospitals understaffed

Srinagar: The overloaded Kashmir hospitals are understaffed.

A response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that over 70 posts of doctors and 332 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different districts of Kashmir.

This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.

As per the official data, 30 posts of Medical Officers and 40 posts of paramedic staff are lying vacant with the office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Srinagar.