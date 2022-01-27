Overnight Shopian encounter ends, militants escape

Srinagar: Militants managed their escape from an encounter that broke out Wednesday evening in Shopian district of south Kashmir, while a hunt was on to track them down, police said.
In the initial firing at Check Nowgam, two soldiers of 34 Rashtriya Rifles were injured on Wednesday evening. They are being treated at 92 Base Hospital of the Army, where their condition is said to be stable.
“Two terrorists, including one foreign terrorist, were inside (a residential area). Two soldiers received bullet injuries in the initial exchange of fire. Both terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness and during the evacuation of civilians by the forces,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir.
The two militants were trapped in Check Nowgam village on Wednesday evening, where the security forces had laid a cordon after receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants.
The anti-militancy operation went on through the night but was called off in the morning. A joint team of the police, Army and CRPF was part of the operation. So far since January 1, 16 militants have been killed in multiple operations across Kashmir.