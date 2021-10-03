Overpricing of medicines goes unchecked in Kashmir

Srinagar: Over-pricing and sale of expired medicines by some chemists in Kashmir is going on unchecked, consumers alleged.

Muhammad Arif, a consumer from Srinagar alleged that a chemist shop had tampered the expiry date of a health device (Glucometer strips) used for testing of blood sugar by pasting a sticker on the pack of the device. “The actual expiry date of the strip pack was November 2021 but the chemist pasted the sticker on the device showing the expiry date as March 2022.”

“This is a big scandal which needs a thorough probe. Such practice can take toll on the health of patients,” Arif said.

Notably the department of drug controller is duty bound to regulate the chemist shops while the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) is required to check the surgical items and other health devices sold by the chemists.